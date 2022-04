Casa Italiana will be holding its ‘Festa di Pasqua’ Easter Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and all are invited.

“Please come and join the fun!”

Bring the kids. The Easter Bunny will be there. Easter baskets for first 72 kids Drink specials. Caffè specials. Market specials. Also taking pre orders for Pane Di Pasqua, Italian Easter Bread.



Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.: