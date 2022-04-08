Host a student from abroad with Youth For Understanding (YFU):

If hosting a student is something you are interested in, or if you know of someone in the community that would be a great host family, please feel free to reach out to the YFU contact below.

Our area benefits greatly when exchange students become part of our community and your family.

Click on the link below to peek at the students coming to the US in August:

YFU contact person is Kristie Rotz: [email protected] or (757) 439-1407.