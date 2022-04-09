This Sunday, April 10, 2022, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host Devrim Ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint bunnies and talking about Spring during Burien Arts Association’s weekly free online class.

This free class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!

To participate, log on this Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.