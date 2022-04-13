Last Saturday morning (April 9, 2022), you may have seen members of the Burien Police Department, Burien PaRCS, Mayor Sophia Aragon, Burien Legal Advisor Garmon Newsome and some amazing Block Watch participants, all out and about cleaning up trash around the city.

Volunteers filled over 30 large leaf bags before disposing of it in the city’s dumpster.

In a few hours, this group cleaned nearly 15 blocks of roadway of every piece of trash, down to the smallest items like cigarette butts.

“This exercise shows the impact a few hours can have on the cleanliness of our community, which not only looks good but studies show can directly correspond to increased public safety.

“Yep…clean streets not only make people feel safer but also make offenders less likely to commit crimes,” police said.

Photos courtesy Burien Police Department.

YOU CAN HELP AT CLEAN SWEEP APRIL 30

Discover Burien’s annual “Clean Sweep” event is returning Saturday, April 30, 2022 – read how you can help clean up Burien here.