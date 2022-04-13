SPONSORED :

de Vrieze/Carney PLLC, aka West Seattle Law, is looking to hire a Paralegal/Legal Assistant:

JOB DETAILS

Paralegal/Legal Assistant position with busy and growing West Seattle law firm Practice areas include Estate Planning, Real Estate, Probate, Elder Law, and General Business Candidate will join team of four attorneys and two support staff The attorneys and staff at this firm value and respect life-work balance Regular business hours are on site, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, M-F



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS (WITH JOB SPECIFIC TRAINING AS NEEDED):

Previous experience in a professional setting, or law office, especially one working with Estate Planning, Real Estate, Probate, Elder Law, and General Business Paralegal Certificate or Bachelor’s or Associate’s Degree plus experience in related field Proficiency with Microsoft Suite, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Adobe Reader Professional demeanor, ability to interact with staff and diverse clients with patience, respect,

and empathy Demonstrated strength in writing and use of proper grammar Commitment to protecting client privacy and confidentiality, able and willing to comply with the

rules of professional conduct under the direction of the attorney, and ensure compliance with

online/tech security Familiarity with information technology and social media Experience with case management or other scheduling management software Ability to take initiative and to identify and complete necessary tasks Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or alternate documentation



PRIMARY DUTIES:

The Paralegal/Legal Assistant will support the legal team, including preparation and assembly of documents, format editing, and court filings, with particular focus in the Probate practice. The position will also support all company operations. This includes assisting with phone coverage, scheduling, client intake, invoicing, payment processing, and other duties as assigned.

Position offers PTO, medical and dental as well as retirement plan company match. Salary is paid twice a month and is DOE. Full time preferred.

APPLY NOW

Please send your resumé and a one-page cover letter or letter of interest to: [email protected] with “Paralegal/Legal Assistant” in the subject line.

“We look forward to hearing from you.”

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].