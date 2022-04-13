EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

All are invited to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s next Burien District Roundtable on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“The Burien District Roundtable is a quarterly meeting for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting the Burien Business Community,” the chamber said.

This is a free, online/virtual event held through Zoom.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

SPEAKERS:

Burien Police Chief Ted Boe Burien Fire Chief Mike Marrs LEAD representatives: Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone



AGENDA:

7:00: Chamber Welcome 7:05: Fire Chief Mike Marrs 7:25: Q and A with Chief Marrs 7:35: Police Chief Ted Boe 7:55: Q and A with Chief Boe 8:05: Lead Defender Presentation by Sean Blackwell and Tiarra Dearbone 8:25: Q and A with Sean and Tiarra 8:30: End of Event



WHAT: Burien District Roundtable WHEN: Wednesday, April 20, 2022: 7 – 8:30 p.m, WHERE: Virtual on Zoom