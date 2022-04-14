Discover Burien will be presenting a Burien Art Walk with a twist and a wink – with a night of ‘Burien Burlesque,’ the art of dance – on Friday night, May 6, 2022.

The Burien Art Walk will run from 4-8 p.m. at participating businesses hosting local artists, musicians and crafters, and new in May will be the start of the Night Market at the Highline Heritage Museum parking lot located at 819 SW 152nd Street.

Burien Burlesque performances will be from 8-10 p.m. in the Miller Paint parking lot at 636 SW 152nd Street (map below).

Burlesque for those on stage and in the audience is a performance art built on a centuries long historical foundation of escapism and empowerment. Burien Burlesque will be from 8-10 p.m. in the Miller Paint parking lot at 636 SW 152nd Street. Tickets are required to enter and are on sale here . The art of dance features Burlesque dancers Nox Falls, La Petite Mort, Crystal Tassels, Ruby Mimosa and Das Bee. Tickets for the Burlesque, the art of dance are $30 per person and there is an add-on option for a three course dinner catered from Centro Neighborhood Kitchen for an additional $28 per person. The Burien Art walk happens every first Friday of the month on SW 152nd Street with art available for purchase and many shops remaining open later to accommodate event participants. The Art Walk is free to attend and maps to participating businesses will be made for each Burien Art Walk and posted across various communication channels including The Discover Burien website.



For more information or to buy tickets to the event click here or email [email protected].

Discover Burien is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible Learn more at www.discoverburien.org.