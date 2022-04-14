Create an art print at Sunday’s free online art class, courtesy Burien Arts.

This week’s free online art class – set for this Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. – is about a type of mono-printing called a collagraph.

Learn the technique of creating an art print. Mono-printing is a type of printmaking where the intent is to make unique prints.

“Add a couple other elements, which we’ll discuss, and you have yourself a collagraph print!”

Jeanne Salter will be driving this fun and colorful adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get messy!

SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR CLASS:

Bubble wrap Yarn 6 q-tips Tape 2 pieces black paper 2 pieces white paper Sponge brush Acrylic paint- suggested colors: red, blue, yellow, black



This class is designed for kids, but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on this Sunday, April 17 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.