SAVOR LIFE. SAVE A LIFE is bringing the culinary community together to educate and inspire our friends, families, customers and neighbors of the importance of donating blood to maintain a healthy community.

Sign up to give blood at Normandy Park City Hall Council Chambers (801 SW 174th Street, map below) on either Tuesday, April 26 or Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

“Join our table of giving by donating blood at our upcoming Pop-Up @ Normandy Park Blood Donation event, and you can enter to win one-of-a-kind culinary experiences! Check out April’s prize here!

“Be part of the Culinary Coalition as we aim to find 10,000 new and re-engaged donors before the end of June.”

Masks and appointments are required.

For more about the safety of donating blood during the pandemic, eligibility, help booking your appointment, and other info, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org.