The Exchange Club of Highline this week received a $50,000 grant from the King County Council, to help fund their ongoing community charitable activities in the Highline area.

Councilmember Dave Upthegrove presented an oversize check to the group at a recent meeting.

Exchange Club members raise funds and hold fundraisers for local non-profits, including a schools backpacks, a toilet paper drive and much more.

From their website:

“Established in 1961, Exchange Club of Highline was formed with the goal of bringing business and community leaders together to support Youth, Americanism, Community Service, and the prevention of Child Abuse. By holding an annual fundraiser, the money generated is used to meet the ongoing needs of existing community organizations, and members volunteer their time to other community projects. As needs are brought to the club’s attention, members decide on the course of action allowing flexibility and responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of our Highline community.”

More info at https://exchangeclubofhighline.com.