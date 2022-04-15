Volunteers are needed to join your Miller-Walker Basin Steward, City of Burien staff, and local community on Saturday, April 23, 2022 to celebrate Earth Day by helping trees grow at Miller Creek Trail.

This event will run from 9:30 a.m. – Noon.

“We will be weeding and creating mulch rings around young trees and plants to help them grow into healthy stream-side vegetation,” organizers said. “You’ll learn how to nurture native plant species and make your local trails and creeks better for people, fish, and wildlife.”

No experience is necessary, and gloves and tools are provided.

“Please sign up!”

Sign up here:

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. WHERE: Meet at the Miller Creek Trail Trailhead at 14455 Des Moines Memorial Drive, Burien, WA 98168 (click for map).

Please plan ahead – this trail does not have a restroom.

What to Bring:

Gardening gloves/work gloves if you have them Closed-toe shoes are required! (ex: sturdy sneakers, rain boots, hiking boots. No sandals, heels, or flats) Layers of clothing that can get dirty Long sleeves and thick leg coverings to protect against thorny plants (shorts or capris are not recommended) Rain gear -OR- sunblock and a sun hat (be sure to check the weather) Full water bottle Snacks



COVID-19 Considerations & Protocols

Organizers want to keep everyone safe. Please do not sign up or attend the event if you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste or if anyone in your household suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

Organizers ask volunteers to bring their own gardening/work gloves if possible.

They will have a hand sanitizing station on site.