Sign up for a Life Nude Drawing class at Highline Heritage Museum on April 23, 2022.

WHAT: Life nude drawing class with teaching artist Alyson Lapan. Participants need to bring their own pencils and sketch book. Capacity limited. Mask, proof of vaccination, or negative covid test required.

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Classes will be once a month.

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA

COST: $15 per class for Museum members, $20 for non-members, collected by the Museum.

NOTE: Limited capacity, so sign-up now to reserve your spot.