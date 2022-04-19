SAVE THE DATES : An online Burien Art Market (BAM!) and an in-person Garden Party Fundraiser will be held the weekend of June 24–26, 2022.

Both BAM! and the Garden Party serve as fundraisers for the Burien Arts Association.

The online version of BAM! will be held from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The Garden Party is set for Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHAT: A curated online arts & crafts market & an in-person garden party art sale that support local artists & local art programs.

WHEN:

Online art market: Friday, June 24 to Sunday June 26, 2022 . Ten works per artist allowed for online store. Open to both attendees & non-attendees of the in-person garden party art sale (see below). In-person garden party art sale: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Up to 35 artists allowed. 10′ x 10′ booths. Cost of booth space: $30. With canopy & one table included: $50. Artists need to bring their own chairs. Several artists can share one space. Garden party artists must submit a minimum of five pieces to BAM! online in addition to what they bring to their booths.



WHERE:

BAM! website In-person garden party art sale: Community Garden, New Start High School, 614 SW 120th Street, Burien, WA (New Start High School).



SUBMISSION:

Submissions are open from March 1 to June 7, 2022. Please use the form below to submit your work:

