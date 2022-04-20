Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a recent operation disrupted the supply of guns – including a ghost gun – along with drugs into South King County.

“Ghost guns” are firearms that are privately assembled and are considered untraceable. They can be assembled from kits or with other parts, and can be 3D-printed. Unlike other firearms, these guns don’t have serial numbers. These unserialized, privately-made firearms are being increasingly recovered at crime scenes in cities across the country.

“The people smuggling this stuff into King County are dangerous and willing to use violence to protect their trade,” police said.

Four suspects are now in jail, booked for investigation of a Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA) – Distribution of Narcotics, as well as VUCSA Conspiracy.

“The community is safer for the work of the Burien P.D. and King County Sheriff’s Office Detective Teams,” police added.

This search warrant resulted in the seizure of:

4 handguns (1 Ghost gun) 3 rifles 36,252 M-30 fentanyl pills 6.8 pounds of cocaine 4.5 pounds of heroin 10.6 pounds of meth $53,171.00 in cash



Photos courtesy Burien Police Department