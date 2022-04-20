The Highline High School Dance and Drill team are celebrating a successful season of competition in which they progressed to the State Championships, where they competed in Hip-Hop and for the first time ever, Pom (dancing with Pom-Poms).

The championships were held at the Yakima Valley Sundome from March 25-26, 2022 – see results here.

In 2A Hip-Hop, the Pirates earned an Excellent rating of 213.90, along with Woodland and Rogers, Spokane High School.

Their first-time outing in 2A Pom yielded a “Good” designation with a score of 188.60.

In a delightful surprise, Coach Helena Caldwell Powers was awarded with a “1A/2A/3A Coach of the Year“ win for the 2021-2022 season, by the WA State Dance Drill Coaches Association.

“This was the icing on the cake for a great season,” Coach Helena told The B-Town Blog. “My heart is full with love from the Burien community! Coaching would not be the same without people like you and the B-Town Blog!”

Hats off to Coach Helena and the whole Pirate Dance Drill Team!

GO Pirates!