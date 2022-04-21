At this Sunday’s free online art class, participants will be hanging out with teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink as Naomi guides them through how to paint cherry blossoms.

We’ll be talking about all things spring and cover some traditional celebrations of the cherry blossoms!

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.