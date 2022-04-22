Courtesy local Photographer Sam Wilder comes these photos of a Cooper’s Hawk, Ring Necked Duck and Eagle photographed recently in Burien.

“I really liked how the sunlight was filtering through its tail as it was preening,” Wilder said of the Cooper’s Hawk:

She also captured this photo of a Ring Necked Duck in Arbor Lake:

“I liked how it looks like he is mad! Haha!”

And of course, am awesome Bald Eagle seen nearby:

Wilder is a a new photographer with a used Nikon.

“I started shooting (with a camera) birds and wildlife in March 2021 – as I am typically a metal bassist and was finding a creative outlet during the pandemic since playing shows was not a safe option,” Wilder told The B-Town Blog. “Turns out I really love being outside and finding all the amazing raptors and wildlife around us. In Burien, there are so many chances to see Cooper’s Hawks, Red Tailed Hawks, Eagles and Ospreys.”

If you’re interested in following Wilder’s raptor and wildlife photos on Instagram, follow her here: @swilderphoto.

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Photo Friday” is an occasional photo-centric post we publish, and we’re looking for more great local photos! If you have a great pic you’d like us to share, please email a medium/high-res image to [email protected] and try to include what you shot it with, technical settings you used, as well as subject or other details. Thanks!