Go ‘All in for Kids’ at Communities in Schools’ fifth annual Casino Night on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

This fundraiser event will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Federal Way Community Center.

Communities in Schools Federal Way-Highline’s (CISFWH) mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Working directly in 18 schools in the Federal Way and Highline Public School Districts, their evidence-based model connects students to caring adults and community resources to transform how they see and experience the world around them. CISFWH empower students to confront and overcome personal challenges and structural barriers, so they can take charge of the future they want for themselves, their communities and each other.

YOU can be a part of supporting students by helping them celebrate their Fifth Annual All in for Kids Casino Night Fundraiser to help kids beat the odds!

This fun fundraiser will be held May 14, 2022, from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Federal Way Community Center (map below). Guests have the chance to try their luck at “For fun” Blackjack, Roulette, Let it Ride Poker and Craps tables using “funny money.”

Get dressed up, bring your friends, and come enjoy this fun 21+ event! Included in the modest $75.00 per person ticket price are Heavy Hors d’oeuvres and first beverage ticket, one raffle prize ticket, and $20 in “funny money” to get your night of “Gambling for Good” started.

Register for Casino Night 2022 at:

More info here: https://federalwayhighline.ciswa.org.