A HUGE Native Plant Sale Fundraiser will be held the weekend of May 7 & 8, 2022 in Burien.

Proceeds support the Weed Warriors Nature Stewards local non-profit.

Create a Wildlife Habitat for Birds, Butterflies, and Bees with Native Plants!

Native Plants & Some Garden Favorites in the Sale:

Red Flowering Currant, Twinberry, Low and Tall Oregon Grapes, Irises, Ferns, Coastal Strawberries, Nodding Onion, Western Red Columbine, Bleeding Heart, Native Trees, Evergreen Huckleberry, Blanket Flower, Lungwort, Lilies, Wild Ginger, Mints, Oregano, Honeysuckle, Bear Grass, Cascara, Blackcap Raspberry, Blue Eyed Grass, Blue Elderberry, Cascade Penstemon, Catnip, Douglas Spirea, Oxalis, Sorrel, Fringe Cup, Hardy Geranium, Hardy Cyclamen, Oregon Stonecrop, Pacific Ninebark, Pacific Rhododendron, Pea Fruited and Nootka Roses, Red Huckleberry, Saxifrage, Salmonberry, Sedums, Snowberry, thimbleberry, Vine Maple, Big Leaf Maple, Native Willow, shore Pine, Red Osier Dogwood, Palmate Coltsfoot, Oregon Sunshine, Mock Orange, alumroot, Serviceberry, and MORE…

WHAT: HUGE Native Plant Sale Fundraiser WHEN: Mother’s Day Weekend – Saturday and Sunday, May 7 & 8, 2022, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. WHERE: 13257 5th Ave SW, Burien (corner of 5th Ave and 134th Street – map below; look for the green and white house with a chain link fence. Plenty of on Street Parking).

“The Weed Warriors and Nature Stewards appreciate your support!”