Inspired by the vision of Alexandra Manuel – a community art educator – the Highline Heritage Museum recently partnered with several local students to display a mural on the east side of its building.

Students from Burien Cooperative Preschool, The Bridge School, Para Los Niños, New Futures, along with community members created this art project using recycled materials to celebrate Earth Day.

Below are some photos of the mural taken on Earth Day (Friday, April 22) by Scott Schaefer:

The mural is located on the east side of the Highline Heritage Museum at 819 SW 152nd Street: