The Moshier Spring Pottery Sale will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Moshier Art Center.

Moshier’s Pottery Sale is back! Twice a year students and instructors gather at Moshier Community Art Center to sell their handmade wares.

Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, sculpture, jewelry, and more!

Credit card and cash only.

For more information regarding the sale, call Burien Parks and Recreation at 206-988-3700 or [email protected].

The Moshier Art Center is located at 430 S. 156th Street: