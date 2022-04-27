If you saw a lot of police activity in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, here’s what we know:

The incident happened near SW 160th Street & 16th Ave SW around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and involved 10 police cars and one EMT vehicle,

Three suspects in a car were surrounded by Burien Police officers after it backed into a police car.

Police say that the incident is related to recent robbery and stolen vehicle cases.

“At first I thought I heard a gunshot, but it was only the car backing into the squad car,” nearby resident Kathy Reed said. “I did hear one officer say the driver had a gun. I also heard that drugs were involved and that the female driver has previous run-ins with the police. She was taken to the hospital because she was under the influence of drugs.”

This is an open and active investigation.

Below are photos taken at the scene by Reed: