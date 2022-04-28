This Sunday, May 1, 2022, participants in the Burien Arts Association’s free online class will be learning about Henri Matisse and using some of the inspiration from his work to create construction paper collage.

During this workshop guests will be creating colorful collages with a technique called “spot gluing.” Our construction paper cut forms will be adhered to the underlying paper with small dabs of glue.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this fun and colorful adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get sticky!

SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR CLASS:

White paper 4 colors of construction paper Glue stick or white glue Q-tips Scissors Pencil or pen



This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

To participate, log on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.