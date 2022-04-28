Early Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, a King County Sheriff’s Office Deputy sustained minor injuries after a suspect backed their SUV into her patrol car during a traffic stop in Burien.

Police say it happened around 4:15 a.m. during a traffic stop near S. 116th Street and 1st Ave South (map below).

Not only did the suspect damage that police vehicle, but they also rammed a second patrol SUV as they fled.

The suspect remains on the loose, and King County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation.