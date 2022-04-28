Early Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, a King County Sheriff’s Office Deputy sustained minor injuries after a suspect backed their SUV into her patrol car during a traffic stop in Burien.

Police say it happened around 4:15 a.m. during a traffic stop near S. 116th Street and 1st Ave South (map below).

Not only did the suspect damage that police vehicle, but they also rammed a second patrol SUV as they fled.

The suspect remains on the loose, and King County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation.

At 4:15 AM a KCSO deputy sustained minor injuries after a suspect backed their SUV onto her patrol car during a traffic stop near S 116th St / 1st Ave S. This driver rammed a second patrol SUV as they fled and remains outstanding. KCSO detectives will cont. this investigation. pic.twitter.com/BmO7F2a1dY — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) April 28, 2022

DISPATCH: Accident Injury (ALS) – Fire Only @ S 116TH ST/1ST AVE S, BURIEN. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E319, E318, M4I, M4, UFBC, UFINFO, UFCH#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) April 28, 2022 #LATEST: KCSO says a deputy has minor injuries after a suspect backed a mid-size SUV into cruiser during a traffic stop near S. 116th/1st Ave S. in Burien this AM. Suspect also rammed a second cruiser and took off. Second deputy OK. Marks abs damage on road. #fox13 @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/zhrtuUfAgO — Dan Griffin FOX 13 (@DG_Reports) April 28, 2022 #UPDATE: Burien PD officer involved in the crash came by to look at the scene and gather pieces from damaged cruiser. Officer tells me he is OK. #fox13 @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/Z1aRIFFLeD — Dan Griffin FOX 13 (@DG_Reports) April 28, 2022