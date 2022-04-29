Courtesy Daniel Wend comes this photo of a Pileated Woodpecker, found pecking away at a tree in Saltwater State Park.

“I’m sure some of your readers are bird watchers, like me!”

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Photo Friday” is an occasional photo-centric post we publish, and we’re always looking for more great local photos! If you have a great pic you’d like us to share, please email a medium/high-res image to [email protected] and try to include what you shot it with, technical settings you used, as well as subject, location or other details. Thanks!