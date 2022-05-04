EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Kent, Renton and Seattle Southside Chambers of Commerce announced a Call for Entries for their 2022 PNW Economic Equity Summit, which is coming June 22, 2022.

The chamber wants to hear your thoughts on how we – together – can make a positive impact for change.

“Do you or someone you know have an idea, plan or solution for how to address the current state of economic equity in our region?”

Everyone – including high school & college students, local community members, entrepreneurs, start-ups, as well as established businesses and organizations – is invited to submit their ideas for a chance to present to a panel of judges and a live audience. Entries will be grouped into 3 categories, based on the age of the submitter:

Youth (12 – 17) Young Adults (18 – 29) Organizations & Established Professionals (30+)



An emphasis will be placed on encouraging Youth and Young Adult category submissions to encourage voices not always included in solution-finding conversations and approaches.

Submissions will be screened by the event committee to determine who will proceed to the Initial Pitch Round. Three finalists from each category will then be selected to present at the final LIVE event, the culmination of the PNW Economic Equity Summit on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in front of an audience of government leaders, decision-makers, business influencers, and more – where one Grand Winner and one Audience’s Choice Winner will be chosen.

The winning presentations will receive membership, advocacy, promotions, and support from the Kent, Renton, and Seattle Southside Chambers of Commerce, as well as structure, stipend, and space needed to move from idea to impact through engagement and opportunities with their organizations and their sponsorship members as well.

Submit your idea below:

Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on May 11, 2022.