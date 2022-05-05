REMINDER : A Community Recycling Event will be held this Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the WA State Criminal Justice Training Center in Burien.

Items that will be accepted include:

Electronics / Computer Equipment Television Sets Tires Batteries Cardboard Propane Tanks ($5 Charge, CASH ONLY) Porcelain Toilets and Sinks ($15 Charge, CASH ONLY) Refrigerators/Freezers ($30 Charge, CASH ONLY) Air Conditioners ($35 Charge, CASH ONLY) Bulky Wood Mattress/Box Springs ($15 Charge, CASH ONLY) Styrofoam Blocks Packing Peanuts Document Shredding



Looking for more ways to help recycle? Buy a worm bin, compost bin or rain barrel at the sale for $25.

For questions call 206.938.8262 or visit https://normandyparkwa.gov/recycling/. Alternative formats available on request 206.248.760 TYY Relay: 711.

This event is open to Normandy Park, Burien and King County residents. Only residents in cars will be provided service. People walking into the event will be refused service.

WA State Criminal Justice Training Center is located at 19010 1st Ave S.: