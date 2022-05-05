A “7 Stories” event was held at the Highline Heritage Museum on Friday, April 22, 2022, with local storytellers speaking on the theme “If Only I Had Listened…“

This event was emceed by Crystal Hairston, Director of Worship Arts at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church.

These events are live-streamed on The B-Town Blog's Facebook Page, and are also recorded and edited for later playback.

Thank you to everyone who participated and attended:

Josh Gerstman, Jeanie McCain Sybil Davis Ron Hammond Nancy Salguero McKay Emily Pitts



Below is an edited video of the event (running time 52:42):

The next ‘7 Stories’ event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 . Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners. Organizers can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Have a real story you’d like to share? Please fill out a form here:

