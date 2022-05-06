On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at about 8:20 a.m., Kent Police responded to a report of a Domestic Violence incident involving a gun that ended up in a region-wide search – including in Burien – and arrest in SeaTac.

Police dispatch advised that a 16-year-old male Seattle resident – who was armed with a gun – had arrived unexpectedly at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, located at The Central Flats Apartments (23240 88th Ave S., Kent).

Here’s more from Kent P.D.:

The juvenile suspect pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t let him inside.

The victim called 911 and officers arrived within two minutes of being dispatched; the juvenile suspect fled prior to their arrival.

Officers contacted the victim to obtain details about the event and conducted an area search for the suspect. During the search, juvenile suspect returned to the victim’s residence, and fired multiple shots into her apartment.

Neither the victim nor her 2-year-old child, who was also inside the apartment, were hit.

The juvenile suspect fled the scene again and escaped on foot into a nearby wooded area. Officers heard the shots, and immediately conducted a search, but the suspect was not located at that time. Shortly after, the suspect began to call the victim and continued to threaten her via cell phone. He indicated to her that he was armed with a rifle and watching the police activity nearby. The juvenile suspect also threatened future harm to the victim and the victim’s mother/family in Burien. He stated that he wasn’t going to surrender to police.

A search of the woods utilizing a K9 Team and the King County Guardian One helicopter did not locate the juvenile suspect.

Kent Major Crimes Detectives responded to conduct an investigation. A short time later, they learned that the suspect may be in the area of the victim’s family residence in Burien. Burien Police (King County Deputies) responded and escorted the family to a safe location. The juvenile suspect was not located at that residence.

Kent Detectives continued to work all leads throughout the day, eventually locating the suspect at an apartment complex in Sea Tac. Due to the fact that the juvenile male had already shot at the victim, threatened to not surrender, and was believed to be armed with at least one gun and possibly a rifle, the Valley SWAT Team was called in to take the juvenile suspect into custody.

Valley SWAT coordinated the arrest and was successful in taking the juvenile suspect into custody. Despite the suspect’s declaration that he would fight his arrest, Valley SWAT safely took him into custody without force and without further incident.

“Without the great work of our Patrol Officers, Detectives, Special Investigations Unit and Valley SWAT, we believed the juvenile suspect was likely to follow-through on his threats to harm the victim and her family. I am both grateful and very proud of the work of the Kent Police Personnel,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

“KPD would also like to thank the Burien Police/King County Deputies for responding to the mother’s home and taking her to safety.”

Find information about Domestic Violence Resources here: https://www.dawnrising.org/.

