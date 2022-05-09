Burien Pride is returning the first weekend of June, 2022, with three fun-filled days:

Friday, June 3, 5 – 11 p.m.: Burien Pride Street Dance Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.: Festival / Music / Kids Area Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Drag Queen Bingo and Pancake Breakfast



Burien Pride is an event to celebrate the LGBTQ Community. It will be a weekend filled with music, booths, food and so much more.

“Join us for this for this 4th Annual Event.”

GROUP WEDDING!

And new this year – have you ever wanted to get married at a Pride Festival with a group of others? Renew your Vows? At this year’s Burien Pride Festival, they will be hosting a GROUP WEDDING!

For more info, including how to be sponsor for this great local event, visit https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/burien-pride-weekend-2022

More info here: