All are invited for a fun night of painting, socializing, and supporting St. Anne Hospital Foundation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at The Hear Gallery in Burien.

“We are excited to partner with The Heart Gallery in Burien to have some fun painting and raise funds in support of our local hospital,” organizers said.

10% of all tickets, drinks, as well as all tips will be donated to the Foundation. Gather your friends, family, spouse, and colleagues to attend! Light bites will be provided and drinks will be available for purchase. Spaces are limited, so purchase a ticket today!



To purchase a ticket, scan the QR Code on the flyer below or visit:

https://www.heartgallerypaintandsip.com/event-details/give-back-night-w-st-anne-hospital-foundation

Please share this event with your friends and family!

No painting skill or knowledge is required; our sessions are designed for all levels of experience. Supplies will be provided at the event.

Must be 21 years old or older to attend.

The Heart Gallery is located at 627 SW 153rd Street: