1UP Recreation offering Summer Day Camps, American Red Cross Certifications & more

1UP Recreation aims to encourage everyone to reach their full potential through recreational activities. Founded by Kerrie Sampelayo who has spent her lifetime in the camp world, including over 11 years running Day Camp for Camp Fire. 1UP is focused on community, education, recreation, and inclusion.

Program Offerings:

Summer Day Camp Archery Club/Lessons – starting Fall 2022 American Red Cross Certifications – First Aid/CPR/AED, Babysitter Trainings USA Archery Instructor Certification



Heights Day Camp at White Center Heights Park

Day Camps offer packed days full of fun activities! We encourage kids to try new things, engaging in a variety of physical activities, games, crafts, and sciences, all in an outdoor setting.

Day Camp Activities include (these and more!):

Casual Team Sports – volleyball, soccer, etc. Arts & Crafts; Science Outdoor Cooking Archery (4th Grade+)



Day Camp Teen Volunteers (Leaders in Training)

June 20 – 24 (training) +min. of 2 Day Camp sessions 8:30am – 4:30pm Teen Volunteer (LIT) 10th – 12thgrades Tiered $0/$75/$150

American Red Cross Certifications

As an American Red Cross Licensed provider, we can conduct Certification courses for First Aid, CPR/AED, and Babysitter training.

We offer both community classes for the general public and group/business courses. Contact us to schedule a course that works for your schedule.

Questions? Email Kerrie Sampelayo at [email protected].