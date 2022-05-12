Volunteers are needed to help restore Hazel Valley Park in Burien this Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join EarthCorps and the City of Burien as they collaborate to restore one of Burien’s beloved neighborhood pocket parks.

“Join us for an inaugural event! Come to volunteer for a conversation with Burien’s Parks.”

2022 marks the first time that EarthCorps has worked at Hazel Valley. For the inaugural event on May 14, volunteers will spend the first part of the day hearing from City of Burien and EarthCorps staff about hopes for the future of the park.

They’ll also provide an opportunity for members of the general public to share their thoughts about what improvements can be made to Burien’s parks and green spaces.

The second half of the day will be spent doing hands-on restoration work (e.g. removing non-native blackberry and ivy).

Snacks and tea will be provided.

All ages are welcome.

Spanish translation will be available on site.

EarthCorps staff and City of Burien representatives will be available to listen and answer any questions you might have.

Visit earthcorps.org/volunteer to register. THE EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL AGES!

Hazel Valley Park is located at 251 SW 126th Street: