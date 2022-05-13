The City of Burien announced this week that it is developing an action plan to improve water conditions for fish and wildlife in one of three local streams – Miller Creek, Salmon Creek, or Walker Creek – and they’re seeking public comment.

“The plan will identify steps the City can take to reduce the harmful effects of stormwater runoff,” the city said. “The project will result in a stormwater management action plan for one stream’s watershed in the Burien. The goal of the stormwater management action plan is to improve water quality in the selected stream.

“Which of these Burien streams should be restored for fish?”

Here’s more info from the city:

The first step of developing the plan is to assess the conditions of the streams in Burien. The second step is to ask the community to help staff and environmental experts prioritize one stream that could benefit most by reducing the harmful effects of urban runoff. After selecting the stream, the community will be asked to help prioritize projects and operational changes that could improve the condition of the stream. A stormwater management action plan for the selected stream will outline the timeline, resources, and funding needed to implement the proposed operational improvement and water quality improvement projects.

Developing a stormwater action plan is a new state requirement from the Washington State Department of Ecology for the City to maintain its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Municipal Stormwater Permit.

Learn more here.

