Solid Rock Memorials is seeking to hire a Sandblaster:

Part-time Employment Opportunity, Tukwila 2022

We operate a home based business that engraves river rock, slate, tile, brick and pavers for memorials, celebrations, signs, fundraising, home indoor and outdoor décor, and other uses. Our website is: www.solidrockmemorials.com

We engrave into the material using silicon carbide in a sandblast cabinet. We are looking for someone who can work a few days per week, maybe 3-4 hours each day, to sandblast, spray paint and grout our orders. It’s dirty/dusty work, and we require you use gloves and a mask, which we supply.

The work will be done in our home garage “factory” in Tukwila.

Work hours are flexible. Some weekend work may be requested.

We are walking distance from a bus stop.

Please contact us if you are interested in the position, and send us a letter of introduction with your personal and work background: [email protected].