Let’s explore along the Duwamish River, learning some area history, culminating at Duwamish Hill Preserve. Seattlesouthside.org calls the Preserve “a 10.5 acre parcel of historical, cultural and ecological significant land in Tukwila.”

“The hill from which the preserve gets its name is a glacial remnant and within the preserve many species of flora and fauna that are rarely seen along the banks of the Duwamish River can be found.”

Read more about Duwamish HIll Preserve here: https://forterra.org/projects/duwamish-hill-preserve/

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (Rain or shine.) **Note the return to our summer start time of 9am. Meet a little before 9 a.m. so we can begin walking at 9:00. WHERE: Park at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila (map below). Meet at the entrance to the Community Center. WHO: Walkers of every level and ability (dogs are welcome, too.) DISTANCE: About 3 miles, round trip. Walk is mostly flat, except for optional climb at the Preserve. TIME: About 90 minutes

We’ll start our walk at the Tukwila Community Center, crossing the Duwamish River by footbridge to join the Green River trail going north. Our first stop will be a site of artistic appreciation created by a multi-cultural coalition of citizens. We’ll then head to the Duwamish Hill Preserve where there is an optional climb to an expansive vista.

