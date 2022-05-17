Discover Burien’s ‘Taste of Burien’ is returning for 2022 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Merrill Gardens.
- Enjoy local tastes from Burien restaurants and eateries.
- Samples of food and drink will be offered for your tasting pleasure.
- It’s a great way to try something new from local food establishments.
- Happening at Merrill Gardens Banquet room from 5pm-8pm then vote on your favorite bite, pour and sweet.
- Tickets are $20 general admission for unlimited tastes items with beverages available for purchase. VIP tickets are $40 for tastes and full size beverages.
- This event is popular so purchase your tickets early:
CLICK HERE FOR INFO/TICKETS
WHAT: Taste of Burien 2022
WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Merrill Gardens, 15020 5th Ave SW: