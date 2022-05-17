Discover Burien’s ‘Taste of Burien’ is returning for 2022 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Merrill Gardens.

Enjoy local tastes from Burien restaurants and eateries. Samples of food and drink will be offered for your tasting pleasure. It’s a great way to try something new from local food establishments. Happening at Merrill Gardens Banquet room from 5pm-8pm then vote on your favorite bite, pour and sweet. Tickets are $20 general admission for unlimited tastes items with beverages available for purchase. VIP tickets are $40 for tastes and full size beverages. This event is popular so purchase your tickets early:



