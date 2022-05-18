The City of Burien’s ‘Music in the Park’ concert series is returning to Lake Burien School Memorial Park on Thursday nights starting July 7, 2022, with tropical movement music from ‘The Pazific.’

These free, outdoor concerts will run Thursday nights from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the park, located at SW 149th Street and 16th Ave SW (map below).

Opening night on July 7 will also serve as the Grand Opening event for the revamped Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

Here’s the lineup:

July 7: The Pazific – Tropical movement music with a Latin psychedelic twist July 14: Good Co. – Swing July 21: Anzanga Marimba Ensemble – African Marimba Music July 28: Paula Boggs Band – Jazz and Americana Aug. 4: EntreMundos – Brazilian Aug. 11; Rat City Brass – Tijuana Brass Aug. 18: Champagne Honeybee – Contemporary jazz, blues, folk and ukulele soul



Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: