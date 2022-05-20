At Sunday’s free online art class, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint a baby duckling.

Learn how to make it look fluffy and soft.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!

Supplies needed for this class:

Tempera Paint- suggested colors: green, brown, blue, black, and yellow White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking Tape to create clean border



To participate, log on Sunday, May 22 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

For some inspiration on ducklings, check out our recent coverage of some local ones here.