Burien’s Arts-A-Glow has put out a Call For Art, and is looking for artists for this unique community event, to be held downtown on Sept. 10, 2022.

The Glow is a free community arts festival hosted by the City of Burien and developed and implemented by Burien city staff and community artists.

2022 will be the 15th year of the festival.

The 2022 event will be a COVID-safe event located downtown, will feature a unique collection of projection mapping on buildings, light-art installations, performances, spectacles, and hands-on experiences for people of all ages.

Want to build something fabulous, or already have something that you know is a great match? We look forward to seeing your ideas and including your amazing art in our festival. Whether you are a seasoned pro, or new to light art and looking to express yourself, we invite you to apply and share your art – and your passion! Stipends are available. Application due date is by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2022 .



WHAT ARE THEY LOOKING FOR?

Arts-A-Glow is looking to bring a diversity of energetic experiences to the downtown, and we are looking for art that engages, inspires, and excites audiences. The emphasis of the festival is on the energy of light, spectacle, interactivity, and celebration. The Glow is dedicated to showcasing and supporting established contemporary artists as well as aspiring local talents, and to including a variety of viewpoints, life-experiences and voices.

Want to build something fabulous, or already have something that you know is a great match? We look forward to seeing your ideas and including your amazing art in our festival. Whether you are a seasoned pro, or new to light art and looking to express yourself, we invite you to apply and share your art, – and your passion!

Downtown Burien offers many opportunities for light art of various types and scales. We are interested in both large and small-scale pieces and in pieces that create spectacle as well as those that evoke more subtle, thoughtful experiences.

We are specifically looking for art works in the following categories:

Projection Mapping (on buildings, walls or murals). Light based art installations or sculptures. Interactive installations involving light. Video content for publicly placed video monitors or projection screens. Light-based or related movement/dance performers.



For details and to apply, please visit: