The 6th annual ‘Peace in the Hood’ Job Fair for ages 16–24 will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 3–5 p.m. at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (map below).

This Job Fair provides employment and mentorship opportunities to youth ages 16 – 24, and is presented in partnership by the YWCA, Pioneer Human Services, Communities of Opportunity, and the King County Parks and Recreation White Center Teen Program.

30+ employers, and 10+ resource providers are expected to attend.

Resume & employment application assistance will be provided in advance and day of at the WCTP Log Cabin.

The extremely popular PNTH youth Basketball Tournament is scheduled at SCMP the following Wednesday on June 15.

More details are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-n-the-hood-job-fair-for-young-adults-16-24-years-old-tickets-334746585047

PARTICIPATING EMPLOYERS scheduled to attend include:

PARTICIPATING EMPLOYMENT/TRAINING and COMMUNITY RESOURCE PROVIDERS scheduled to attend include:

For additional Information, please contact Jody Addicks, King County Parks at 206.477.2095.

Steve Cox Memorial Park is located at 1321 SW 102nd Street in White Center: