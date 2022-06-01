On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at around 11:30 a.m., Burien Police and King County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a felony arrest warrant in Burien’s Gregory Heights neighborhood.

The suspect had escaped and was hiding in the vicinity of Gregory Heights Elementary School on 16th Ave SW near SW 160th Street (map below).

A rapid response of more Burien Police and King County Sheriff’s Office vehicles soon had the area secure and within an hour the arrest was made.

Below are photos courtesy Joe Moldovan, who says:

“We should be proud and thankful for the Burien Police and King County Sheriff’s Office for protecting us from harm and keeping us safe during this busy Memorial Day weekend.”