Story, Video & Photos by Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher

A new, more inclusive Pride flag was raised at Burien City Hall on Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022, kicking off LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Around 20 people were in attendance, including interim City Manager Carolyn Hope, Burien City Councilmembers Hugo Garcia and Sarah Moore, Discover Burien Executive Director Debra George, Burien Police Chief Ted Boe, former councilmember Stephen Lamphear, along with members of the Burien Pride organization and supportive residents.

This year’s Pride Flag looks a little different from previous ones, as it is a 2018 design by Portland, Oregon-based artist Daniel Quasar that is meant to show more inclusivity by integrating historic and modern-day struggles of the LGBT movements with racism. The design contains the colors of the Trans Pride Flag, to which brown and black diagonal stripes are added, and this is then superimposed on the classic LGBTIQA+ Pride Rainbow Flag.

Here’s an edited video of what we live-streamed on Facebook (running time: 6 minutes, 42 seconds):

There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month in Burien:

Burien Pride event is back this coming weekend – June 3–5 – and is a popular celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities in Burien. The Highline Heritage Museum, in collaboration with Three Trees Books, will be hosting a talk and book signing with Burien Arts Commissioner Putsata Reang this Friday night, June 3 to celebrate the release of her book Ma and Me – read more here . The Burien City Council will be issuing a proclamation on Monday, June 6, 2022 in honor of Pride month. Pride flags will be installed on light poles throughout downtown Burien for the month of June.

