Burien residents walking down SW 152nd Street starting this week will notice something new – an installation showcasing the history of the Pride movement through the lens of the flags that started it all.

The installation titled “Pride Flags: Symbols of Identity, Hope & Protest” will run throughout Pride Month at the museum from June 1-30, 2022.

“We envision ourselves sitting at a round table where no one is the leader and stories are heard respectfully, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disabilities, or ethnicity,” Highline Heritage Museum Executive Director Nancy Salguero McKay told The B-Town Blog.

McKay added:

“We want our stories to spark discussions to share differences and similarities. We are creating a place where visitors can connect with the stories and each other. We are proud to spotlight our LGBTQ2+ communities!”

Burien resident and Highline Heritage Museum volunteer Crystal German served on the original Burien Pride planning committee in 2017 and continues to do so. She spearheaded the Pride exhibit because she felt inclusivity was imperative.

“Representation matters. Identity – and how we see ourselves is important,” she told The B-Town Blog Tuesday. “The Pride flag has long stood for inclusion, a symbol bringing us together yet celebrating our diversity. As an ally in the LGBTQIA+ community, it is important to me to expand upon my knowledge and share with others.”

German reached out to local writer and community leader Sarah Brusig, who also served on the original Burien Pride committee until 2021. The goal was to come together to create the verbiage that would illustrate the story of Pride – from the pink triangle to the Progress Flag. Brusig and German collaborated with McKay to land on the final product seen in the display case on SW 152nd Street – an all-encompassing look at history through the progressive lens of Pride. The connective tissue narrative was illustrated with Pride flags throughout the years.

“Pride has been an integral part of my life for over 20 years, stemming back to New York City when I marched across the Brooklyn Bridge for marriage equality,” Brusig said. “It has been an honor to contribute to this exhibit showcasing what we, as a community, have achieved – and envisioning what is still to come. I feel honored to have been a part of this wonderful project and hope it inspires others, too.”

Highline Heritage Museum supporter Dave Sousa joined McKay and Brusig to install the exhibit on May 31. Here’s your first look!

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: