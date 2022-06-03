At this Sunday’s free online art class (June 5, 2022), teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art and host devrim ozkam of Revolution Paint & Ink will be guiding participants through how to paint our little garden helpers, ladybugs.

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some fun facts, good crafts, and tempera painting!

Supplies needed for this class:

Tempera Paint- suggested colors: green, red, blue, black, and yellow White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking Tape to create clean border



To participate, log on Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same link and find out how to receive free art supplies for the class.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.