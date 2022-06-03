Video, Photos & Story by Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher

Around 200 or so students from Burien’s Highline High School conducted a lively, emotional walkout/protest against gun violence on Friday morning, June 3, 2022.

At 9:20 a.m., the front doors of the school burst opened and out poured dozens of students holding signs, shouting call and response chants like “No more silence; end gun violence,” “No Justice; No Peace,” “Protect the kids; [email protected]&% guns,” “Hey hey NRA, how many kids did you kill today?” and others in a protest that lasted at least 90 minutes.

Students initially gathered in front of the newly-built yet restored historic school entrance, then later walked west up S. 152nd Street and gathered on the east sides of the intersection at First Ave South, where they alternated chanting with responding to car horns honking their support.

The energy, raw emotions and concerns of the students was palpable.

Below is an edited video as well as photos of the protest from a live-stream on our Facebook page (running time 3 minutes, 59 seconds):