An update on the City Manager search, grocery worker hazard pay, food trucks and more are on the agenda for Monday night’s (June 6, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting.

The hybrid/in-person meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, as well as be broadcast on TV channel 21, online and via Zoom.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Proclamation – June 2022 (Councilmember Hugo Garcia) Juneteenth Proclamation – June 19, 2022 (Councilmember Cydney Moore)



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

BUSINESS AGENDA:

Selection of Candidates for City Manager Interviews (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director_ Introduction of Ordinance No. 796 Franchise Agreement with Crown Castle Fiber (Maiya Andrews, Public Works Director, Robin Tischmak, Deputy Public Works Director) Grocery Worker Hazard Pay Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager Discussion and Potential Action Burien Food Truck Pilot Program Year-End Report Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager Discussion of BEDP Recommendations to Enhance Communication and Collaboration between City Council and the Business Community (Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager) City Council Planning Calendar and 2022 Council Work Plan (Carolyn Hope, Interim City Manager)



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

