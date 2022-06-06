Burien Police are reporting that – “while you were sleeping” – early Sunday morning (June 6, 2022), their night shift Master Police Officer Omar Jackson was wide awake patrolling in Burien.

He observed a vehicle having a hard time staying in its lane at 3:05 a.m. early Monday morning and believed the driver may be impaired.

Jackson stopped the vehicle to investigate the driving violations.

Police say that he noticed several pieces of tin foil and a pipe in the car. Recognizing those items are commonly used to smoke pills, he asked the driver if he had any drugs. The driver produced a container with fentanyl tablets.

Jackson asked the driver to get out of the car and after he stood up officers saw a handgun sitting on the driver’s seat. A records check showed he was a convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was arrested and officers got a search warrant for the car. They recovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and numerous parts for firearms from inside the car.

The driver was given a ride to the King County Jail.

Photos courtesy Burien Police Department.