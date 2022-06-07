A bad accident on westbound SR 518 near SR 509 in Burien blocked traffic, which was diverted to SR 509 on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT first Tweeted about a stuck truck at 6:59 a.m., then again at 10:11 a.m., stating that the freeway was blocked due to an accident.

We've got a stuck truck on westbound SR 518 in the center lane, blocking in #SeaTac. This may slow things down for folks headed to @flySEA or @Burien . #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/5zVAdDZhh3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 7, 2022 And we are CLEAR, on SR 518 at SR 509. All lanes open! Thank you for your patience. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 7, 2022

A 911 dispatch call was made at 9:05 a.m. that indicated “Basic Life Support” (BLS), which is defined as a level of medical care used for victims of life-threatening illnesses or injuries until they can be given full medical care by advanced life support providers (paramedics, nurses, physicians).

Reports on social media indicate that a vehicle may have run into the stalled truck, but that has not yet been confirmed.

WSDOT Tweeted that the freeway was cleared at 10:53 a.m.

It is still unknown if there were any fatalities or injuries, nor what the cause of the accident was.

As we gather more information, we’ll update this post.

Aid Response Freeway – Nb Sr509 Fr Burien – A14 E27 – 8:36 — Seattle FD Incidents (@SeaFDIncidents) June 7, 2022