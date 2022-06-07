During an executive session on June 6, 2022, the Burien City Council discussed the qualifications of 12 candidates vying for the City Manager position, and selected six candidates and two alternates.

Five candidates confirmed interest in proceeding.

“The candidates represent a wide range of experiences and backgrounds,” the city said.

Below is a list of the five finalists, where they currently live, and their most recent employment:

Adolfo Bailon , Los Angeles, CA, Town Manager of Town of Randolph, VT Pritz Navaratnasingam , Normandy Park, WA, Executive Director of Department of Veterans of Affairs, Seattle Gerald Smith , Creedmoor, NC, City Manager of City of Creedmoor, NC Andrea Snyder , Seattle, WA, Deputy City Administrator of City of Issaquah, WA Martin Yamamoto , Kirkland, WA, Interim City Manager of Mill Creek, WA



Meet the finalists this Thursday night, June 9

The Burien community will have the opportunity to meet and evaluate the candidates during an Open House event this Thursday, June 9, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Burien Community Center. Community members can complete a short online survey to share their feedback on the candidates with the City Council.

Starting Friday, June 10, 2022, the candidates will be interviewed by both City staff leadership and City Council as follows:

June 10, 2022, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. : City Council will interview the candidates during a special public meeting where they are expected to select three final candidates to interview on the following Monday. June 13, 2022, 4:15–7:45 p.m. : City Council will interview finalists during a special public meeting where they are expected to select one finalist to move to a conditional job offer. June 21, 2022, 7 p.m.: City Council are scheduled to hear update on formal background check and potential action on an employment agreement.



The City Council hired GovHR USA to facilitate the recruitment process.

Learn more about the process to recruit and hire the next Burien City Manager at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.